When Chelsea signed U.S. international Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund in January of 2019, many believed that this acquisition signaled the end of the Eden Hazard era at Stamford Bridge. After all they play the same position and Hazard was consistently being linked with a move to Real Madrid.
That summer the Belgian finally made his move to the Spanish capital, after years of speculation, and the Blues were left with a void in their attacking midfielder/winger position group.
After all, this topic was one that both players were asked about in interviews with the media.
Pulisic has indeed stepped up nicely to fill that void, continuing his fine form by putting in numerous seamless runs and a consistent ability to get opposing defenders going the wrong way. Last night, on his homeland’s 244th birthday, Pulisic came up big yet again with another 8/10 performance in the 3-0 win over Watford.
He set up one of the three goals by winning the penalty after turning Etienne Capoue completely around just before halftime.
?"We needed that one for sure"
Christian Pulisic on what the win means for the top 4 race. #CFC pic.twitter.com/0KjObxj4ik
— CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) July 4, 2020
On a team level, it was a big three points that Chelsea desperately needed. On an individual level, it continued a streak of games in which Pulisic has either scored, assisted or won the penalty that sets up a score from the spot.
Manager Frank Lampard just said a few days ago that Christian Pulisic could one day be at the same level as Sadio Mane, Mo Salah or Raheem Sterling.
But on this Fourth of July, the American was consistently being compared to Eden Hazard, at least by numerous users of social media.
Hazard every time he watches Pulisic. pic.twitter.com/CYREnd15uF
— ?ewis (@ftbllew) July 4, 2020
Pulisic and Hazard #CFC pic.twitter.com/2fw40Twf7d
— Sazzal (@oldguardchelsea) July 4, 2020
Pulisic since the Premier League returned. pic.twitter.com/gnxgrFDj02
— ???????? (@babajideoyewoga) July 4, 2020
Pulisic isn't Chelsea's new Eden Hazard. He is Chelsea's Pulisic
— Conn (@ConnCFC) July 4, 2020
The difference between Hazard and Pulisic? Pulisic is actually going to get good players around him next season.
Tears in my eyes, this is huge. pic.twitter.com/Sl2yyTdRjn
— Yahya (@CFCYahya) July 4, 2020
Just how phenomenal has Pulisic been since the restart? How much did all the added time off help him to get healthy and regain his top form. The video below provides a good, concise analysis.
On Independence Day, the most expensive American footballer in history showed us glimpses into how he may become the greatest American footballer in history.
How GOOD has Christian Pulisic been during Project Restart?
The #MyPLSummer crew breaks down his performance today against Watford. pic.twitter.com/QGVe1F1eJm
— #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 4, 2020
Just remember though that he is the only Christian Pulisic, not the next Eden Hazard. The tweet above expressing that sentiment truly nailed that.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind