Christian Pulisic Doing Dance Challenges on Social Media

A little less than a month ago, Chelsea and United States star Christian Pulisic joined TikTok, adding the music-heavy video sharing platform to his repertoire of social media accounts. During this time of quarantine, social distancing and sometimes isolation, we all do what we need in order to stay entertained and keep our minds occupied.
We all have to get some exercise in too, while the gyms are closed, but for professional athletes, staying active is infinitely more important. Pulisic, who had a recent video of a footy trick gone wrong take off and circulate online, has been performing some dance moves.
Another day, another Tik Tok challenge ? for @cpulisic_10! ?#dipandleanchallenge pic.twitter.com/cLgg0DPqAI
— Chelsea FC – #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 9, 2020
Above you can the Hershey, Pennsylvania native take on the Dip and Lean challenge!
Maybe don’t read the replies and comments on this one. But then again, it’s true of Twitter comments and replies in general. The 21-year-old USMNT face of the franchise also did his take on Drake’s recently released “Tootsie Slide” and the challenge that goes along with it.
Enjoy:
Taking the #toosieslidechallenge to a whole new level! ?
? @cpulisic_10 pic.twitter.com/Gugejp9wK1
— Chelsea FC – #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 5, 2020
Whether you’re impressed, unimpressed, or somewhere in the middle on the skills Pulisic conveyed in these videos, you got to give him credit for doing it. The football/sports world, hey the world in general needs fun, light-hearted stuff like this.
Please keep it up Mr. Christian Pulisic.
