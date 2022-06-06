Christian Pulisic Ranked 87th Most Valuable Player in the World

It’s the summer silly season, and yesterday brought “news” that Christian Pulisic is a substantial transfer target of Liverpool. Yes, a reunion with Jurgen Klopp (Borussia Dortmund days) could actually be in the cards, although the same reports also stated that Chelsea’s asking price could obstruct a potential deal.
What might that potential price be? Well, according to the CIES Football Observatory, the Chelsea forward has the 87th highest transfer value in the world, with a fee that could command a cool $66.5 million or 53M Euro.
It is thought by some, okay, a lot, within the football community that Christian Pulisic had an injury-riddled and overall off year, but is that really true?
If you take a look at the stats at this link, it indicates his status as Chelsea’s most clinical player overall this past season. He was the most efficient in attack, when it comes to scoring goals.
And as the CIES list indicates, there is still a big valuation out there in the free market for Captain America.
He’s not the only American on the CIES list, as Barcelona defender, and reported Chelsea target, Sergino Dest comes in at $66 million (or just under 53m Euros), and in 90th place.
That’s all well and good for Christian Pulisic, but where is the rest of America’s new Golden Generation on this list? Weston McKennie? Tyler Adams?
Gio Reyna?
What about the next wave led by Yunus Musah? I don’t know, I just don’t get it.
