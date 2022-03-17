Chelsea’s visit to Middlesbrough on Saturday, for a FA Cup quarterfinal clash, is a match over-flowing with #narratives. Due to the financial sanctions being imposed on the club, they can’t sell any more tickets to their supporters, for the away section. This led to Chelsea pleading to get this match played behind closed doors. When Chelsea made this request, citing the cause of sporting integrity, The Boro hit back, stating that the idea of Chelsea and fair play was laughable.
Chelsea eventually withdrew their request to make this match a behind closed doors affair, and the whole episode gave the club a proverbial black eye. Even Blues boss Thomas Tuchel admits that. “That was our responsibility, not mine or from the team. Let me put it like this: we love to play in front of spectators and I don’t think spectators from our opponents should suffer from the consequences,” Tuchel said last night after the Champions League win over Lille.
Chelsea at Middlesbrough FA Cup Quarterfinal FYIs
Kick: Sat March 19, Riverside Stadium. 5:15pm
“I think the proposal was withdrawn and it was absolutely the right thing to do because that was from our side and hopefully it was not meant like this. It was not the very best idea, to put it like this. We love to play in front of spectators.
“Me, actually, and the team, were not involved in this decision and I am happy it was withdrawn, very happy.”
Chelsea Fitness Team News
