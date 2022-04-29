Chelsea FC Team News at Everton: Rudiger, Christensen

It’s a very quick turnaround for Chelsea FC, as they’ll visit Everton for a Sunday matinee league fixture, having just played Manchester United to a stalemate at Old Trafford Thursday night.
Coming off the 1-1 result with the Red Devils in midweek, there isn’t a ton of major team news items to talk about, other than a couple transfer moves that are now progressing further along. Let’s dive right in.
Everton vs Chelsea FYIs
Kick: Sun May 1, 2pm Goodison Park
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 55% Draw 25% Everton 20%
PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea 3rd, 66pts, DWLWL Everton 18th, 54pts, LDWLL
The agreement between Antonio Rüdiger and Real Madrid will be signed in the next few days as expected. New contacts to prepare the paperworks. Deal until June 2026. ??? #RealMadrid
Blues Team News
Central defenders Andreas Christensen (going to FC Barcelona) and Antonio Rudiger (on his way to Real Madrid) will now play out the remainder of their final matches with the club. Both will give their all for the run in, as their contracts are set to expire.
Next season the duo will be on the opposite sides of what some believe is the greatest rivalry in all of sports. More on their impending moves in the tweet above and below.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Andreas Christensen will leave Chelsea during a press conference. He has agreed a 5 year deal with Barcelona, and will join this summer.
In terms of fitness issues, there are no new injury concerns to report on, coming out of the draw with United. The same guys who missed the visit to the Theatre of Dreams will be sidelined at Goodison too.
