Chelsea FC Team News at Everton: Rudiger, Christensen

April 28, 2022
It’s a very quick turnaround for Chelsea FC, as they’ll visit Everton for a Sunday matinee league fixture, having just played Manchester United to a stalemate at Old Trafford Thursday night.

Coming off the 1-1 result with the Red Devils in midweek, there isn’t a ton of major team news items to talk about, other than a couple transfer moves that are now progressing further along. Let’s dive right in.

Blues Team News

Central defenders Andreas Christensen (going to FC Barcelona) and Antonio Rudiger (on his way to Real Madrid) will now play out the remainder of their final matches with the club. Both will give their all for the run in, as their contracts are set to expire.

Next season the duo will be on the opposite sides of what some believe is the greatest rivalry in all of sports. More on their impending moves in the tweet above and below.

In terms of fitness issues, there are no new injury concerns to report on, coming out of the draw with United. The same guys who missed the visit to the Theatre of Dreams will be sidelined at Goodison too.

