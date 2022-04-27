Chelsea FC Team News at United: Christensen, Rudiger, James

The Manchester United-Chelsea series is a very captivating one on the pitch, but perhaps it’s even more exciting off-the-pitch. That’s because the two clubs have perhaps, one could argue, wage their greatest battles in the summer transfer market.
Or at least during the Roman Abramovich era, which the sun is currently setting on. Pre-2003, when the Russian Oligarch took over the club, Chelsea had some very lean times. Hence the all-time series history is still lopsided in favor of United.
Manchester United vs Chelsea FYIs
Kick: Thur Apr 28, 7:45, Old Trafford
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester United
Team News: Chelsea Manchester United
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 43% Draw 27% Manchester United 30%
PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea 3rd, 65pts, WLWLW Manchester United 6th, 54pts, LLWLD
The Red Devils have 81 wins to Chelsea’s 55. They have split the spoils on 54 occasions.
Blues Team News
Andreas Christensen (off to FC Barcelona) and Antonio Rudiger (headed to Real Madrid) will be on the opposite sides of what many may call the greatest rivalry in all of sport next season.
But they could still return to the first team here and play out the string of final games until they’re off the club’s books.
Another player in line to feature, now fully fit again, Reece James, who established himself as one of the world’s finest right-backs.
Fearless Prediction: Chelsea 1, United 0
Too many defensive woes for United to overcome against a side this talented; and this expensive.
