Chelsea FC Team News vs Arsenal: Andreas Christensen, Mateo Kovacic

It was a massive upset when Arsenal beat Chelsea back on Boxing Day, but it would certainly be an even bigger upset if the Gunners were able to do it again in midweek, and complete the league double over their London rivals. Arsenal were struggling mightily back then, and they’re still struggling now, but Chelsea are in a very different place right now.
Today’s Chelsea, under Thomas Tuchel, are much better than festive period Chelsea FC under Frank Lampard. You can be pretty confident that the west London side is not going to get caught slipping, and tripped up again by the north Londoners. Tuchel will make sure they take this midweek fixture very seriously.
London Derby FYIs
Kickoff: 8:15pm GMT, Wed May 12, Stamford Bridge
Team News: Chelsea Arsenal
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal
PL Form Guide: Chelsea WWWDW Arsenal WWLDW
PL Position: Chelsea 3rd, 64 points Arsenal 9th, 52 points
Odds: Arsenal win 4/1, Draw 29/10, Chelsea win 4/6
Central defender Andreas Christensen was forced off with a hamstring injury just before half-time in the win at the Etihad Stadium. The Dane needed assistance in order to get off the pitch, at that means he’s almost certain to miss out here. The most important priority will be getting him fit in time for the Champions League final on May 29.
The other concern is long term injury absentee Mateo Kovacic.
We’ll see if the midfielder has successfully recovered in time from his thigh injury, in order to be fit to feature here.
Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1
Did we mention that Arsenal are in dire straits right now? And just how much the Blues will be motivated for this one?
