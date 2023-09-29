Chelsea Team News at Fulham: Chilwell, Noni, James, Carney

These days, the injury bug doesn’t just bite Chelsea- it chomps, sinks its teeth in, and never lets go. And it’s not just an injury bug, it’s a whole swarm this season. Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino did his weekly Friday news conference today, and during the session he delivered a very bleak update on the hamstring injury that Ben Chilwell suffered in midweek, in the League Cup win over Brighton.

I think it’s bad news. The doctor told me it’s not good. It’s the same [leg as last season]. It’s very sad.”

Chelsea FC at Fulham FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Oct. 2, 8pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Full Fitness/Injury Report Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 14th, 5 pts, LDLWL Fulham 8th, 9 pts, DWLDL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 48% Draw 27% Fulham 25%

“It’s difficult to know [how long he’ll be out]. We need to assess in the next few days. The club will communicate.”

It is hard to say for sure, but it sounds like Chilwell will be out for at least few weeks, and quite possibly months; plural.

Rest of the Blues Team News

Pochettino had better news though, ahead of the Fulham Road Derby, in regards to Carney Chukwuemeka (who has been out since August 20 with a knee injury) and Noni Madueke (who was fit, but not selected for the League Cup clash)

I hope that maybe Carney, and of course Noni [Madueke] also, after his issue when he came back from the national team, he’s getting ready,” he said.

“I hope that these two players will maybe be available for selection on Monday.”

Pochettino added another update, on one player who is almost always injured, it seems: “Reece James maybe the week after.” Finally, Nicolas Jackson will miss out due to suspension (he’s already reached yellow card accumulation).

And then of course, you still have the list of long-term injury absentees that remains the same.

