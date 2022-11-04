Chelsea FC Team News vs Arsenal: Chilwell, Kepa, Kovacic

You can make a case that Chelsea versus Arsenal is the headliner fixture of the Premier League weekend, but we would beg to differ on that. Liverpool versus Tottenham Hotspur should, at least on paper, be the more entertaining fixture.

It is what it is, but this London derby should be an exciting match as well. It’s always captivating to watch when these two get together. Lots of team news items to cover here.

Chelsea vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Sat Nov 6, 12pm, Stamford Bridge

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 36% Arsenal 36% Draw 28%

Form Guide: Chelsea LDDWW Arsenal WDWWW

PL Position: Chelsea 21 pts, 6th Arsenal 31 pts, 1st

Team News for Both Sides

Defender Ben Chilwell suffered a hamstring injury in midweek against Dinamo Zagreb, and by all early indications, it looks very serious. So it’s quite a M*A*S*H* unit in the back for the Blues now. Chilwell joins Reece James and Wesley Fofana as defenders on the sidelines long term. N’Golo Kante is also out for awhile, given he’s got a thigh issue.

Kepa Arrizabalaga assumed the No. 1 position when Edouard Mendy got hurt, and never looked back. But he’s hurt now, and we’ll see if Mendy takes his gig back.

Finally, Mateo Kovacic is a doubt for this one. Flipping over to Arsenal, Emile Smith Rowe remains out while No. 2 Matt Turner is getting back in the mix, having recovered from a groin problem. Oleksandr Zinchenko returned to the bench in midweek, and maybe he sees some major playing time here.

