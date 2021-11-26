Chelsea Team News vs Man United: Chilwell, Kante, Havertz

Chelsea FC remain top of table, and their juggernaut of train just keeps cruising down the tracks, despite the injury bug biting them pretty hard. The Blues will have some more fitness concerns on Sunday, when Manchester United pay them a visit.
Can Thomas Tuchel make the right adjustments and substitutions to keep the good times rolling? Most likely, as they certainly have great squad depth, at every position. Let’s look at who could miss out on the action in this match.
Manchester United at Chelsea FYIs
Kick: Sun Nov 28, 4:30, Stamford Bridge
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester United
Team News: Chelsea Manchester United
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 61% Draw 22% Manchester United 17%
PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea 1st, 29pts, WDWWW Manchester United 8th, 17pts, LLWLL
We must start with the primary concern, Ben Chilwell, who got hurt in the rout of Juventus. It is thought that he suffered ligament damage to his knee against the Italian giants, and if that is the case, well, he’ll be sidelined for awhile then.
N’Golo Kante hobbled out of that match too, also with a knee injury albeit one that is way less severe. He faces a late fitness test. Kai Havertz is still battling a hamstring injury while Romelu Lukaku could see an increased role here.
Mateo Kovacic remains out of commission with a thigh problem.
Prediction: Chelsea FC 2, Manchester United 0
Chelsea are heavily favored at -176, while United are substantial underdogs at +450. A draw can be had for +300, but we’re making the safe and conservative pick here.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind