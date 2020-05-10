Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Ben Chilwell, Angel Gomes, Charlie Webster

With the exception of Belarus, South Korea and starting this Saturday, Germany, global football is currently suspended. There is talk of the Premier League making a mid-June return, and with that in mind, a possible resumption of team training in the next week or so.
However, there are still plenty of questions when it comes to Project Restart. Until we get there, we still have plenty of transfer talk to cover, as transfer rumors are one thing can survive anything. So let’s take a spin through the Chelsea FC transfer rumor mill community in cyberspace.
Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is wanted by numerous big clubs worldwide, including Chelsea. And in Chelsea teen Charlie Webster, Dortmund believe they may have just found the next Sancho. That’s according to The Sun.
The 16-year-old rising star of the Chelsea academy was named player of the tournament in the KDB U15s Cup (named for Kevin De Bruyne) in Belgium last season. If BVB lets Sancho go and then acquires Webster, it could be yet another example of their classic buy low, develop, sell high modus operandi.
Turning to another starlet, Manchester United are making a last ditch effort to hold on to Angel Gomes, and stop him from leaving this summer on a free. Chelsea have shown interest in the 19-year-old, with Old Trafford putting forth a fresh £30,000-a-week offer; according to reports in the Daily Mail.
Also, there could be a domino effect in play here, related to United’s pursuit of Birmingham City rising star Jude Bellingham. If Bellingham moves to United, then it could mean the end of Gomes’ time with the club, claims the Daily Star.
And finally, the Daily Express has more on the Blues search for a new left back upgrade. The target this time is Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell. The 23-year-old English international saw his form dip a bit in the second half of the season, coinciding with the Foxes not looking as good as they did earlier in the campaign.
