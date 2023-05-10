Chelsea Team News vs Nottm Forest: Chilwell, Cucurella, Koulibaly

Last time out Chelsea FC both scored goals, plural and won a game! Yes, hard to believe, but it’s true. Interim manager Frank Lampard, 44, has FINALLY won a game in 2023. During the victorious result, the supporters started singing “we’re not going to be relegated.” Very cheeky, but very appropriate too.

Up next is a visit from another relegation-threatened side, Nottingham Forest. Maybe the Tricky Trees can join Chelsea in securing safety in the Premier League for next season.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick: Sat May 13, 3pm, Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 65% Draw 21% Nottingham Forest 14%

PL Standing: Chelsea 11th, 42 pts Nottingham Forest 16th, 33 pts

PL Form: Chelsea WLLLL Nottingham Forest WLWLL

Chelsea Team News

Lampard will be without the services of six players on the weekend. Left back Ben Chilwell is the newest to join the group of walking wounded, as he’s picked up a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere Marc Cucurella is set to miss out here due to a thigh issue, but could return to action before the end of the season. Another summer signing, Kalidou Koulibaly, will miss out here as well.

Finally, Reece James, Mason Mount and Armando Broja are all done for the rest of the campaign.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

