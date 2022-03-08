Chelsea’s Striker Swap Could see Abraham Return

Chelsea Football Club will clearly have some striking issues to assess when this season finally comes to an end. Concerns over Romelu Lukaku’s form and commitment to the cause could well see the Belgian international depart Stamford Bridge in the summer but who comes in to replace him.
It’s been a productive campaign for the Blues in general but Lukaku’s return as leading scorer with just 11 goals is subdued when compared to certain players at other clubs. Chelsea need effective reinforcements but could they turn to a former Stamford Bridge favourite?
Swap Deal on the Cards
Reaction to Lukaku’s displays has been mixed among his English clubs. The striker was a hero during his stint at Everton but commitment has been an issue at both Chelsea and Manchester United. Over in Italy, where he won the Serie A title with Inter Milan, he was well received and that could see him return to an Italian top flight club.
Could Lukaku’s position see Roma come in for the Belgian international? There is growing talk of the centre forward heading to Rome in the summer with former https://www.chelseafc.com/en striker Tammy Abraham coming back the other way.
Since departing Stamford Bridge, Abraham has enjoyed a productive season with his new club, scoring 20 goals in his first 36 games across all competitions. It’s the type of record that would alert any European side and it’s made many Chelsea fans feel that their own club has made a mistake.
Could Abraham replicate his levels back in the Premier League? At Stamford Bridge, those returns would make him the leading scorer and could potentially drive the Blues towards their intended targets.
Chelsea Targets for 2022/23
Chelsea were briefly involved in a three-way battle for the title but some mixed results have seen Manchester City and Liverpool pull away at the top. In 2022/23, the Blues can expect to be playing Champions League football once again but the new owners will want the team to challenge at the top of the Premier League.
Is it Wise to Target Tammy?
Chelsea have no problems in regards to signing former players and Romelu Lukaku is a good example of that. There would be no shame in going back for a player who they released just a year ago.
As for Tammy Abraham, while he’s performing well in https://www.legaseriea.it/en, he may feel that he needs to return to the Premier League in order to advance his international career. While it’s certain that England manager Gareth Southgate will have been monitoring his situation, it would be easier for him to watch Abraham if he were back in Chelsea colours.
It’s an interesting transfer link but would Chelsea fans welcome Tammy Abraham back to the Bridge?
