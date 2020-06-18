Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa FC

The big news in the Chelsea FC world today is of course the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. He becomes the first major acquisition for Stamford Bridge since they signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 and in the process made him the most expensive American footballer of all time.
It’s coincidental as this weekend will likely mark the first action for Pulisic since New Year’s Day. Out with a nasty adductor injury, even suffering a relapse in his rehabilitation, he’s been out of action for a long time. The long layoff caused by the coronavirus did him good though- as he’s fully fit and raring to go right now.
Let’s take a look at who else may join him in the first team on Sunday at Villa Park.
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa (4-3-3):
Pulisic Abraham Willian
Kovacic Kante Mount
Alonso Zouma Rüdiger Azpilicueta
Kepa
Chelsea FC at Aston Villa FYIs
Kickoff: 4:15pm, Sunday June 21, Villa Park, Birmingham
Records: Aston Villa 7-17-5 Chelsea 14-9-6
Form Guide: Aston Villa DLLLL Chelsea WWDLW
Chelsea FC restart season preview: go to this link
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Position in Premier League Table: Aston Villa 26 points, 19th Chelsea 48 points, 4th
Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1
In a weird season like this, having to play a league fixture off short rest will definitely strongly disadvantage AVFC here.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Hi there!
I am an outreach executive at a digital marketing company.
I saw your blog and found it useful for our guest posting service.
You will, of course, be compensated for each post via PayPal or Payoneer, and we work long-term with our partners.
We will need a Do-Follow backlink in each article without a sponsor tag that shouldn’t be deleted for at least one year.
Kindly let me know how much you would charge for it.
In case you’re wondering about the quality of content:
• We have a writing department of native English speakers.
• Every post will be relevant to your niche; nothing about porn, gambling, or unethical activities.
• We also use premium tools like Grammarly and Copyscape.
Let me know if you’ve any concerns at all.
I’m here to answer you.