Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction Vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea celebrate their first home PL fixture of the season with a huge London Derby. Their opponents? Tottenham. This is the first time Chelsea has hosted Tottenham in their opening home league match since the 1958/59 season. Chelsea has a great recent record against Tottenham Hotspur. After suffering consecutive defeats in 2018, the Blues have put together a sensational run against their rivals to the north.

In the seven league fixtures since 2018, Chelsea have won six, conceding just one goal. In an interesting quirk of the fixture list, this will be the second successive week that Chelsea will face a side coached by a former manager. This week it is Antonio Conte.

Last week it was club legend Frank Lampard.

Tottenham have won just one of their last 37 away fixtures against The Blues. That was a 3-1 win all the way back in 2018. A horrible record to have headed into this game. A better record for them is the fact they have the best winning run in the league at the moment.

Spurs have won their last four matches with an aggregate score of 13-1.

Kick-off: Saturday, Aug 14, 4.30 pm local, Stamford Bridge

Google Result Probability: Chelsea victory 42% Draw 28% Tottenham victory 30%

Watch: USA Network

Starting XI Predictions

CHELSEA

For the home side, Edouard Mendy will start between the posts. Although he isn’t in the form that made him a contender for the Balon d’Or when Chelsea won the Champions League, he is still firmly their number one. And one of the best ‘keepers on the planet as well.

Veteran Thiago Silva will anchor the defense with Kalidou Koulibaly playing to his left. On his right, I am going with Cesar Azpilicueta. Chelsea has an embarrassment of riches at wingback following their purchase of Marc Cucurella. Despite that, I believe it will be the incumbents who will start, with Reece James starting on the right and Ben Chilwell starting on the left.

In the middle of the park, I think that Connor Gallagher will start alongside N’golo Kante.

The attacking trio will remain fluid, with all three capable of leading the line. It will include Champions league hero Kai Havertz, new signing Raheem Sterling and starlet Mason Mount.

Match Prediction

This will be a much more entertaining match than Chelsea’s last match, not that it would be difficult. I’m super high on Spurs this season, and I think they will buck the trend of struggling at Stamford Bridge with an emphatic victory.

Tottenham 3-1.

