By Caleb Thompson
Chelsea will be looking to extend their silverware chances when they face Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in the FA cup semi-final on Sunday. With both teams vying for a top 4 position in the Premier League, each side will be wanting to use this game as a morale boost ahead of the last crucial couple league games coming up.
Mind games will be a big factor coming out of the game (the mini war of words between the two managers right now is providing added spice to this match-up), and the victorious team will feel like they will have a great chance of clinching a Champions League qualification spot, let alone winning the FA cup final.
The Red Devils head into this game with a 19 game unbeaten streak in all competitions, and the Blues will want to break this great patch of form with a win on Sunday. Manchester United have already beaten Chelsea three times this season, and will be looking to extend this to a four game streak, while booking their place in the final.
A win in this semi-final will set up a finale tie against a fellow Premier League club, either Manchester City or Arsenal.
Chelsea face Liverpool nextg week, following this semifinal tie and Frank Lampard will be wanting to rest some of his key stars ahead of that crucial game.
Players like Willy Caballero, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi will all be likely to start tomorrow, with the likes of Olivier Giroud and Willian dropping to the bench. Squad depth will be tested over the next few games, with there being a quick turnaround before the upcoming game against Liverpool.
In injury news, N’Golo Kante remains unavailable for selection due to a hamstring injury which he picked up against Watford, while youngster Billy Gilmour is out due to a knee injury which is expected to keep him out of action for three to four months.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United (FA Cup Semifinal)
Caballero; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Abraham
FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
MUFC Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Kickoff: Sunday 19 July 18:00 BST, Wembley Stadium
Odds: Chelsea: 3.00, Draw: 3.30, Manchester United: 2.40
Form Guide: Chelsea WLWLW Manchester United WWWDW
Prediction: Chelsea – 1, Manchester United – 3
Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Sorry that’s a wrong prediction and it will come like these:chelsea 2-0 manchester utd
Man utd 3:1 chelsea
Chelsea 2:1 man u
Chelsea 2 man utd1
chelsea 2 man u 1
1-1 go to penalties
CHELSEA TO WIN 2-1
Chelsea 2-0 MAN U
Chelsea to qualify
Utd to win easily not going in to 3 rd gear
Prediction Chelsea 0 Man Utd 4.
Martial 2 Rashford and Fernandes to score