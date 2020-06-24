Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

June 24, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is expected to make some changes to his starting XI when his side hosts a Manchester City team that will be sans Sergio Aguero.

Although there will be a few changes, don’t expect a full wholesale makeover. Having achieved a solid lead in the race for the final top four slot, the Blues need to stay the course during the run-in. On the other hand, City have dominated this fixture in recent seasons, winning six of the last seven meetings across all competitions.

So the Blues do need to try something new here, but the status quo has just not worked out for them in this series lately.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City (4-3-3):

Pulisic     Abraham   Mount

Kovacic   Jorginho    Kante

Azpilicueta    Zouma      Rüdiger     James

Kepa

Manchester City at Chelsea FC FYIs

Kickoff: 8:15 pm, Thursday June 25, Stamford Bridge, London

Starting XI Predictions:   Manchester City

Team News for both sides: go to this link

Restart Season Previews: Chelsea    Manchester City

Chelsea Premier League form: DLWDWW
Chelsea form (all competitions): WLDWWW

Man City Premier League form: LWWLWW
Man City form (all competitions): WWWLWW

Position in Premier League Table: Chelsea 51 points, 4th   Manchester City  63 points, 2nd

Prediction: Manchester City 3, Chelsea FC 2

Having watched City in the two games they’ve played since Project Restart took hold, it’s hard to pick against them right now, even if it is a road match at a top four side.

