Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is expected to make some changes to his starting XI when his side hosts a Manchester City team that will be sans Sergio Aguero.
Although there will be a few changes, don’t expect a full wholesale makeover. Having achieved a solid lead in the race for the final top four slot, the Blues need to stay the course during the run-in. On the other hand, City have dominated this fixture in recent seasons, winning six of the last seven meetings across all competitions.
So the Blues do need to try something new here, but the status quo has just not worked out for them in this series lately.
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City (4-3-3):
Pulisic Abraham Mount
Kovacic Jorginho Kante
Azpilicueta Zouma Rüdiger James
Kepa
Manchester City at Chelsea FC FYIs
Kickoff: 8:15 pm, Thursday June 25, Stamford Bridge, London
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City
Team News for both sides: go to this link
Restart Season Previews: Chelsea Manchester City
Chelsea Premier League form: DLWDWW
Chelsea form (all competitions): WLDWWW
Man City Premier League form: LWWLWW
Man City form (all competitions): WWWLWW
Position in Premier League Table: Chelsea 51 points, 4th Manchester City 63 points, 2nd
Prediction: Manchester City 3, Chelsea FC 2
Having watched City in the two games they’ve played since Project Restart took hold, it’s hard to pick against them right now, even if it is a road match at a top four side.
