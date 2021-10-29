Chelsea Solidity Brings Backbone to their Premier League Title Pursuit

Sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table after nine games, Chelsea now look the real deal after completing a demolition job against basement battlers Norwich City, who were mercilessly thrashed 7-0 at Stamford Bridge. The result underlines that in their pursuit of the title, the Blues genuinely mean business.
When he replaced the popular figure of Frank Lampard at the helm in January 2021, Thomas Tuchel brought immediate improvements. Chelsea went on an unbeaten run of 10 matches in the Premier League last season, conceding just 3 goals, before a shock 2-5 home defeat against West Bromwich Albion at the start of April. Under Although the Blues lost 2 of the remaining 8 games, enough to finish inside the top four, their focus of attention was clearly elsewhere.
During the latter stages of the 2020-21 season, knockout competitions became the priority. Chelsea eliminated Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals, although they fell short in the final, beaten by a spectacular Youri Tielemans goal as Leicester City lifted the oldest cup in football. Nevertheless, there was a bigger prize for Tuchel to aim for just a few days later.
? Chelsea are averaging the most possession in the Champions League this season (70.5%) and are the only side with a pass completion rate in excess of 90% #UCL pic.twitter.com/CSQVsHWqYt
— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 21, 2021
While it was Lampard who had led Chelsea to the knockout phase of the Champions League, Tuchel was responsible for guiding his team all the way to the final, beating Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and even Real Madrid along the way. The Blues reached an all-English final against none other than Manchester City, and emerged victorious to the delight of Chelsea fans, as Tuchel secured his first trophy at the helm.
Triumphing in the Champions League was undoubtedly a springboard for Tuchel, who was backed financially with the £97 million arrival of Romelu Lukaku in the summer. Aside from defending their European title, the 2021-22 campaign was always going to be about seeking domestic dominance. While it may still be early days, it now appears that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has found the man to meet his demanding expectations.
Nothing can get fans more excited than a thumping win, and the recent seven-goal mauling of Norwich City was certainly that. However, it is the defensive solidity of Chelsea that has put the team where they are, even if it may still be early days in the current season. Nine games into the campaign, the side led by Tuchel has conceded just 3 goals, providing them with the best defensive record in the Premier League.
Interestingly, beyond the control of Tuchel on the pitch and the training ground, Chelsea will need to resolve the contract situations of their top defenders. Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, all four are out of contract at the end of the 2021-22 season. They will be free to negotiate contracts with other clubs from January 2022, therefore the club must work swiftly to secure new deals for these key players.
Our Premier League stats since TT joined the team. ?
? 17 clean sheets
? 16 goals conceded
Solid in defence. ? pic.twitter.com/wJKtFSZ6ze
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 24, 2021
Aside from the contract negotiations behind the scenes, the face value of Chelsea under Tuchel is one of a side united by clear objectives. Although the leading bookmakers are still pricing Manchester City as Premier League favourites, with Liverpool just behind in the outright betting odds, they also value Chelsea as genuine challengers for the title. This will inevitably be one of the primary targets for the club this season.
But before wagering on the chances of Chelsea or any of the title contenders, comparing odds and offers makes good sense. For this reason, SBO has compiled a list of the best UK bookmakers, providing extensive and unbiased reviews of the top online betting sites. These reviews cover generous bets and other bonuses being offered, ratings for which sites have the best live betting apps, plus information about the huge range of football markets available.
Chelsea are still good value in the outright Premier League title markets, while the reliability of their results makes them a popular choice in accumulator bets. Looking ahead, it is undoubtedly the defensive solidity Tuchel has instilled, which is going to be key towards their challenge for the Premier League title. If those strong foundations can be matched with consistency and attacking efficiency, this could be a spectacular campaign for the Blues.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind