Chelsea FC really have their work cut out for them if they’re going to advance through to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. They have a really tough draw in Bayern Munich, who are competing in their 23rd UCL. Only FC Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 24) have been here more often.
The Bavarian giants, knocked out of the competition last season by Liverpool, have won their grouping 16 times, and they’re defending their Bundesliga title at home. As for Chelsea, they find themselves in a tough battle domestically to stay in the top four while looking to advance deeper in the UCL. Here’s what we’re guessing Blues boss Frank Lampard might go with tomorrow night.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Bayern Munich Round of 16 UEFA Champions League
Caballero; James, Zouma, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Abraham, Willian
Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Zouma are just one more booking away from being banned for the next game.
Bayern Munich at Chelsea UEFA Champions League FYIs
February 25, 8 pm, Stamford Bridge
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Key stat: Bayern’s round of 16 record is W11 L4. They had won seven ties in a row before losing to Liverpool last season (0-0 a, 1-3 h)
Probabilities via Google: Chelsea FC win 23%, Draw 25%, Bayern Munich win 52%
Prediction: Bayern Munich 2, Chelsea FC 1
Comments
I believe Chelsea will win.
But I will like it if lampard can use the formation 3421, Azpilecuta, rudigar, tomori, then James, joginho, kovasic, Alonso,
Then willian, mount/ Ruben.
Giroud
Bayern kichwa
If Frankie can talk to Caballero about his timely intervention and his movement towards balls… He is too weak and not quick going down for balls… His reading to balls are abysmal .. Chelsea’s team is not bad at all as many people see it to be…so let have hope tonight..
God bless Chelsea
God bless London prides
God bless we the die hard funs
God bless us more victory this season