Chelsea was certainly shafted, more than a little bit, in their home loss to Manchester United on Monday night, and Blues boss Frank Lampard was justified in being upset. Lampard hit out at VAR, understandably so, but “dems the rules” as they say, so there’s nothing else they can do other than just move on from it.
Chelsea now find themselves in a major scrap for the top four and Saturday brings a crunch clash with fellow London club Tottenham Hotspur. This London derby sees the Blues enter into it sitting in the fourth and final UCL qualification slot, just one point up in their opponents. Both sides are injury ravaged right now, so it will be interesting to see who can better make do with what they have.
Here’s out best guess as to what Lampard will do with his first team in this one.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur
Arrizabalaga; James, Zouma, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Pedro, Giroud, Willian
Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea FC FYIs
February 22, 12:30 pm, Stamford Bridge
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI predictions: Tottenham
TV: BT Sport 1
Referee: Michael Oliver
Form Guide: Chelsea LDDLW Tottenham WWWDL
Probabilities via Google: Chelsea win 56%, Draw 24%, Tottenham win 20%
