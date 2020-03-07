Sunday marks the first time that Carlo Ancelotti will returned to Stamford Bridge as the opposing manager since his tenure leading the club ended in 2011. The Italian has managed many clubs, in several countries, and he’s achieved glory pretty much everywhere he’s gone.
It was no different at Chelsea FC, where he led the side their only Premier League and FA Cup double in their history. He leads an injury ravaged side into southwest London, where he’ll face an opponent that will be without several key players as well. Blues boss Frank Lampard, due to injuries and a suspension, will be without his entire first string midfield.
In that position group, we’ll likely see the kind of personnel that Lampard would put out for a cup game, not a league fixture.
That’s what it’s come to at this point, but let’s take a look at who else might make the first team.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC
Caballero; Alonso, Zouma, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta; Loftus-Cheek, Gilmour, Barkley; Mount, Giroud, James
Chelsea vs Everton FC FYIs
March 8, 3 pm, Stamford Bridge
Team news for both news: go to this link
Odds: Chelsea FC win 5/6, Draw 11/4, Everton win 3/1
Probabilities via Google: Chelsea FC win 50%, Draw 26%, Everton win 24%
Form Guide: Chelsea DWLDD Everton DLWWL
Prediction: Chelsea 1, Everton 1
