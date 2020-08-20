Chelsea FC Open at Brighton, Host Liverpool in Week Two

The 2020-21 fixture list is out at Chelsea FC now know their first opponent- Brighton and Hove Albion. After visiting the Seagulls in matchday one things ramp up rather quickly in matchday two when they’ll visit reigning champions Liverpool FC, who won the league by a very considerable margin.
The Blues will be hoping to have emerging star and wing player extraordinaire Christian Pulisic back for the Reds tilt. The Pennsylvanian Messi suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final loss to Arsenal, and his timeline for return is still not known as of now.
It is not thought to be serious, but manager Frank Lampard did say, a few days after the FA Cup that Pulisic could miss the first couple weeks of the season. Pulisic’s national team coach, Gregg Berhalter, gave an update on Pulisic’s fitness yesterday.
The Liverpool match is the first circle the date affair, but obviously, when looking at the schedule, a Chelsea supporter will scan quickly to find the London derbies right away. The Blues will host Tottenham on November 28, with the reverse fixture February 3.
They’ll visit Arsenal on Boxing Day this year, with the return match on May 12. Chelsea finished fourth this past season, but with making some improvements this transfer window, and maybe more to come, they hope to compete for the league title next season.
For the whole Chelsea Premier League schedule go here. For the whole league fixture list go to this link.
