Chelsea vs Everton Team News: Pulisic, Willian, Kante, Abraham

The last time we got an injury update on Christian Pulisic, it didn’t really contain much information at all. Out since January 1, with a really nasty adductor injury, Pulisic had made great progress in his recovery at first, but then he suffered a setback in early February.
For a brief time in 2020, he was even training with the U23s, with hopes that a speedy recovery was imminent. It wasn’t, but now it appears we do finally forward progress to report.
“We just had an in-house game here which Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) and Christian Pulisic took part in,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said ahead of the Sunday fixture at AFC Bournemouth.
“It’s great to see Christian get some minutes. He’s short of match fitness but it’s the first time the injury has felt at a level to get him on a big pitch in a relatively competitive match. That’s a big step forward, hopefully.”
Lampard and Chelsea have admitted that they’ve really missed what Pulisic brings, earlier this season. You can see that skill set on display in this video by MUIR HD embedded below.
It’s all about Christian Pulisic ´s best skills, passes and goals at Chelsea during the 2019/2020 season in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and League Cup.
In addition to Pulisic, Chelsea will also be without the services of four more injured players: N’Golo Kanté (groin), Tammy Abraham (ankle), Calllum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) and Mateo Kovacic (achilles). They’ll also miss Jorginho, so you literally have three first team midfielders out for this one.
Furthermore, Willian, Andreas Christensen and the aforementioned Loftus-Cheek are all doubts in this one.
In turning to Everton, they have plenty of fitness issues themselves. Seamus Coleman (thigh, Apr), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh, Apr), Morgan Schneiderlin (knee) and Cenk Tosun (knee, Aug) are all out of commission in this one.
Chelsea vs Everton FC FYIs
March 8, 3 pm, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Odds: Chelsea FC win 5/6, Draw 11/4, Everton win 3/1
Probabilities via Google: Chelsea FC win 50%, Draw 26%, Everton win 24%
Form Guide: Chelsea DWLDD Everton DLWWL
Prediction: Chelsea 1, Everton 1
