Champions League Win a Turning Point for Graham Potter?

It’s fair to say that Graham Potter’s tenure in charge of Chelsea hasn’t been what was originally hoped for all parties involved. There were extremely high hopes for the 47-year-old when he was first appointed as Blues boss, having previously caught the eye with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Potter hit the ground running with the Blues as well, as he went nine matches unbeaten, which had plenty of the Stamford Bridge faithful dreaming of a potential title push, which would be long overdue, with Chelsea having last won a domestic league title back in the 2016/17 season.

However, a heavy 4-1 defeat to Potter’s former club Brighton & Hove Albion proved to be the start of his slight downfall, with the Blues going on to only win two of their next ten matches, which makes for dismal reading, and saw questions arise as to whether Potter was the manager that Chelsea needed moving into the long-term future.

A first-leg Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund was followed by defeats to Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur meant that the Blues were winless from their last six matches, which given the quality of Chelsea’s team, simply isn’t acceptable by any stretch of the imagination.

However, a narrow win over Leeds simply bided Potter more time, despite Todd Boehly throwing his backing behind the Chelsea manager in previous weeks. Although what could prove to be the turning point in Potter’s future with the club, is Chelsea’s recent 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the second-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Some might argue that Chelsea have a somewhat favourable run of fixtures, as they take on the likes of Leicester City, Everton, and Aston Villa in their next three matches. This gives Potter the ideal opportunity to build some much-needed momentum, and if he can do that, then he could be trusted with the summer transfer budget heading into the 2023/24 Premier League season.

A top-six finish in the Premier League is probably too big of an ask for Potter’s side, but if they can finish this year’s campaign strongly, then it would give them the platform they need to build on a potential top-four finish in a year’s time. Chelsea weren’t at their best in the recent win against Borussia Dortmund, but they got the job done more importantly, and if they can continue to do that, then the performances themselves will come in good time.

