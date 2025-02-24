Very quick turnaround for Chelsea FC, as the next midweek fixture approaches. And with that in mind, we have some new fitness updates, pertaining to Trevoh Chalobah (lower back pain) and Noni Madueke (thigh), to cover for you right now. Blues boss Enzo Maresca said the following, earlier today:

“Trevoh had a check yesterday, and he will be [out] for around one week to 10 days.”

Chelsea FC vs Southampton FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 22, 8:15pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 7th, 43 pts, WLWLL Southampton 20th, 9 pts, LLWLL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 82% Draw 11% Southampton 7%

He then ruled Chalobah for tomorrow night’s fixture:

“On the one hand, it’s good that it’s not a big injury, but on the other hand, it is a shame because we lose another player. He won’t play vs Saints, but we will see how he is for the next one.”

So Chalobah might feature before the March internationals. Regarding Madueke, Maresca said on Friday:

“Noni will be out until the international break, probably.”

Meanwhile Marc Guiu, Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Nicolas Jackson remain out due to injury and Mykhailo Mudryk is of course still suspended.

