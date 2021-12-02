Chelsea Team News at West Ham: Chalobah, Kante, Werner, Jorginho

West Ham United host Chelsea in a London derby that kicks off the next weekend of Premier League action. Winless in their last three, they’ll host the league leaders as heavy underdogs. Google Result Probability projects a 56% chance of a Chelsea win, 25% chance for a draw and 19% for a West Ham win.
That said, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was open about how unimpressed he was with his own side’s victory over Watford last night. The German admitted that he felt very fortunate to escape with all three points against the Moose Men. If they play like that again versus the Hammers, well, they’ll likely drop points.
West Ham vs Chelsea FYIs:
Kick-off time: 12.30 PM GMT, 4th December 2021
Starting XI Predictions: West Ham Chelsea
Team News: West Ham Chelsea
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (WLWLD) Chelsea (DWWDW)
Chelsea Team News
Tuchel has up to six injury/fitness concerns to monitor for this one, with Trevor Chalobah being the newest issue.
“The most worried I am is about the injury on Trevoh Chalobah,” Tuchel said last night.
“We got a lot of hits today. The doctor was on the field, 20 times it felt like, to treat players. It’s a big loss with Trevoh. We have already some injured key players so I am worried about that because the next game is Saturday at 12:30.”
Seems almost certain that his hamstring injury will keep him out for this one:
Jehovah is in control,back soon. pic.twitter.com/Whz515eIsc
— Trevoh Chalobah (@TrevohChalobah) December 2, 2021
Most likely, Chalobah will join N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic as long term injury absentees for the west Londoners. Meanwhile, Timo Werner, Jorginho and Reece James were all missing in midweek and remain doubtful for this one.
Tuchel will address the media tomorrow and we should know more about all of these guys after he answers some questions from reporters.
