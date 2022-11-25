Chelsea News and Notes: Chabolah, Mount, Pulisic

In one of the most over-hyped matches in American soccer history, the United States and England battled to a 0-0 draw in a Group B clash as the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Don’t let the goalless score line fool you though! This was a game of many chances, they just weren’t converted. And the biggest chances were taken by Chelsea players, and we’ll start with this shot from Mason Mount, just before the stroke of halftime.

GREAT SAVE! Matt Turner turns aside Mason Mount pic.twitter.com/VO9ovAchRL — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 25, 2022

First time that USA/Arsenal GK Matt Turner had to really make a save in this one. Mount had a good chance there, but the rest of his game was…awful…brutal. He really didn’t do a whole lot outside of this and didn’t show much creativity without the ball.

There were a lot of calls, from England football fans and pundits, to replace Mount with Phil Foden, and really why not at this point? This was a draw that felt like a loss for England and a win for America.

Speaking of Americans, Capt. America, Christian Pulisic, had the best scoring chance, from either side, in the first half. Take a look at tweet above.

Now take a look at the tweet below, and you’ll see Pulisic almost net again. His header just goes wide of the post, and he’s still searching for his first World Cup goal. And that is the USMNT problem in a nutshell right there- lots of chances, can’t finish.

Another close call for Pulisic, whose header flashes wide of the post (via @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/7IAJq718Q2 — SI Soccer (@si_soccer) November 25, 2022

The USA’s options at center forward are lacking. No true, legit out and out striker. USA Coach Gregg Berhalter replaced Josh Sargent with Haji Wright here, but it didn’t get any better.

They’re not getting goals because they don’t have a clinical finisher. The USA outshot England 10-8 today, and it is worth noting that Pulisic got higher player ratings for this match than both Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount.

Also, it was Pulisic who took home the man of the match award today.

Finally, some Chelsea contract extension news. Defender Trevoh Chalobah has signed on for six more years at the southwest London club.

“I’m over the moon to sign this contract,” he said, “It’s been an honour every time I put the shirt on. I want to give my all and do anything for this club.

“As everyone knows I’ve been here from a young age and to continue here is every kid’s dream. Whenever I get the chance, I’ll give my all for the club and look for the future ahead.”

Chalobah, 23, has featured in 13 matches across all competitions this season.

