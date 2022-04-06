Carlo Ancelotti Passes Covid Test, Will Make UCL Clash at Chelsea

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti had been a doubt for tonight’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash at Chelsea FC, with his having tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Ancelotti, who did not initially travel with the rest of the team to London, returned a negative PCR test earlier today, and that allowed him to fly to London for the blockbuster fixture.
The club announced that the 62-year-old, who won two pieces of silverware while managing Chelsea 2009-2011, will be on the touchline tonight.
The man in the opposite dugout, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, missed February’s Club World Cup semifinal due to having tested positive for covid-19.
“Nowadays you [have] virtual help so I’m pretty sure he can do the team-talks and can be in touch with players,” the German said
“But it is always better and much nicer to be there and have a direct influence. That’s what we as coaches love the most: to be in the middle of the group and be part of the group and if we can constantly communicate, not only with words but also with how you feel, with a smile.
“And when all this is missing it is strange. I hope he still makes it. I have information that he will try to arrive tomorrow in the evening. I personally hope he makes it. He is a big, big coach, a big personality and it would be nice to have him on the sidelines in this type of game.”
