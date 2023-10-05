Chelsea FC Team News at Burnley: Caicedo, Mudryk, Carney

Ultra-expensive midfielder Moises Caicedo was seen sporting a knee brace, after taking a few lumps, in the southwest London derby on Monday night. He also hasn’t been pictured in training this week, but manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that the former Brighton man is just fine.

I guess we’ll just have to wait until prior to kickoff at Burnley on Saturday to really know, regarding Caicedo, for sure. There is better Blues fitness news elsewhere though.

Chelsea FC at Burnley FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 7, 3pm, Turf Moor, Burnley, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 11th, 8 pts, WLDLW Burnley 18th, 4 pts, WLLDL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 57% Draw 23% Burnley 20%

Rest of the Blues Team News

Carney Chukwuemeka is back, and could make his first appearance since week two. He suffered a knee injury in August against West Ham, but is apparently back to full fitness now.

Mykhailo Mudryk was withdrawn at halftime Monday night, but those injury concerns have been quelled.

He was doing well,” Pochettino said to Sky Sports after the game.

“[It is] unlucky that at half time he felt something in his quad but we hope that it is not a big issue and he will be ready for Saturday.”

As always, the Chelsea injury list is long enough to be two or three articles, not just one.

The following players missed out on the win at Fulham: Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Marcus Bettinelli, Trevoh Chalobah, Romeo Lavia.

Of this group, only Badiashile has a chance of being fit enough to be named to squad on Saturday. He has resume “partial team training” and could be in the mix, should be pass a late fitness test.

As for James, how many times do we have to list the team skipper in an injury report? He is to Chelsea what Thiago Alcantara is to Liverpool. According to Pochettino, his team captain could be available for the match after the October international break.

“He’s recovering well,” Poch said.

I don’t know if he’s close or not because we assess him every single day but he’s started to do things on the pitch with the ball. He’s really well. He’s desperate to play for the team. Yes, I hope it’s close, also so he can be available before the next international break.”

