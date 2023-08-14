Every summer transfer window brings a couple transfer sagas that can be labeled as overly tedious and ridiculously protracted. In 2023, you can definitely apply the label to both Moises Caicedo and Kylian Mbappe, two players linked with Chelsea this window. With the latter, well, we covered him in the previous post.

With the former, things are finally wrapping up now. Caicedo has completed his medical, ahead of a record-breaking £115m move from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea FC.

Yes, that is a new transfer record for a player purchased by an English club. So congrats to Brighton on the sale, as this surpasses the financial windfall that the Blues sent to Benfica when they signed Enzo Fernandez for £106 million in January.

And this means that the £105 million Arsenal paid to West Ham United for Declan Rice earlier this summer “only” ranks third. Things with Caicedo and Brighton really got ugly this summer, and we covered that here and here already. As we saw in yesterday’s Moises Caicedo Cup (the season opening score draw between Chelsea and Liverpool), both teams need midfield help/

And the team that would/will ultimately sign the 21-year-old Ecuadorian (Liverpool reached agreement with Brighton on a £111 million bid for Caicedo) is poised to take the next step forward. So congrats to Chelsea for getting their man, and retaining the transfer spend record.

For more on what this means from an on the pitch perspective go here and here.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

