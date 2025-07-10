Chelsea FC vs PSG Team News: Caicedo, Lavia, Delap, Pacho

As the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final game approaches, Chelsea FC have a major new fitness concern in Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian midfielder suffered an ankle injury in the 2-0 semifinal win over Fluminese. Caicedo received medical treatment on the pitch, and later on, in extra time, he was forced off.

So it kind of sounds like this is a “50-50/late fitness test” kind of proposition for Caicedo.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun July 13, 4pm EST, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, USA

Format: Club World Cup final

Series History: Chelsea wins 2 Draws 3 PSG wins 3

Odds: Chelsea wins 7/2 Draw at conclusion of regular time 5/2 PSG wins 8/15

Watch: Stream- DAZN, Sling TV: TBS

Team News for Both Sides

Meanwhile Romeo Lavia missed out entirely with an unspecified muscular issue and is therefore a strong doubt to feature in tournament finale. Lavia continues suffering misfortune when it comes to fitness.

Elsewhere Liam Delap and Levi Colwill are back available for selection, having finished serving their suspensions.

Shifting gears to PSG, there are no injury concerns to speak of, at all, right now. However, defenders Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez will remain unavailable, as they serve the second of their two match bans.

