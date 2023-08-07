Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Moises Caicedo, Tyler Adams

It’s an all potential midfield addition of Chelsea FC transfer talk, as there is finally movement (of sorts) on the Moises Caicedo front. Also, a new narrative emerges linking the club to Leeds United star Tyler Adams, with reports indicating that signing the latter would not stop the team from adding the former.

Let’s start with Caicedo, who according to multiple reports, began his holdout from Brighton & Hove Albion today.

Moises Caicedo missed Brighton training today to make a statement and try and force a move to Chelsea. Those close to the player insist he is not injured. Brighton still maintain he has a minor hamstring issue. Caicedo has again asked to move before the season starts.?? pic.twitter.com/hgit0oxtbB — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 7, 2023

The Ecuadorian midfield maestro has cleaned out his locker, and skipped training, as he attempts to get his desired move to Chelsea done before the transfer window closes. Personal terms with Chelsea were agreed a long while ago, and since that time all other potential suitors dropped out of the running.

However, Brighton are said to want Declan Rice to Arsenal money, north of 100 million GBP for him. Chelsea are unwilling to pay that, and we’ve been at stalemate here for weeks.

Moises Caicedo did NOT train with Brighton today and picked up his things from the club. He wants to play for Chelsea. – @marqoss — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) August 7, 2023

It turned into a very tedious transfer saga, then morphed into a narrative that was pretty much lifeless. Thus, it’s easy to understand why Caicedo took this into his own hands. Most all of the time, it’s up to the player to ultimately determine what happens with a transfer situation. And Caicedo is right up there with Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe as ugly transfer sagas that could get uglier between now and deadline day.

The holdout situation of Caicedo is somewhat similar to Raheem Sterling at Liverpool in 2015; before he finally got his move to Manchester City.

Chelsea are in talks to sign Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams ?pic.twitter.com/si3ZtDVHmj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 7, 2023

Moving on to Adams, the captain of the United States Men’s National Team is being pursued by Stamford Bridge, and the relegation situation could provide a big boost to the southwest London club. That’s because Leeds have obviously been relegated and the relegation clause presents a more affordable transfer fee.

And with Christian Pulisic now gone, Adams steps in as the club’s token American.

And on the flip side, Leeds United States of America no more. Jesse Marsch was sacked, Brendan Aaronson is on loan to Union Berlin, Weston McKennie is back at Juventus to stay and now Adams could be leaving Elland Road. He’d be a good signing for the Blues, who are expected to be busy between now and deadline day.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

