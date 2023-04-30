Chelsea to Face Borussia Dortmund for August Friendly in Chicago

The fifth and final game of Chelsea FC’s pre-season tour of the United States of America was just announced, a few minutes ago. It will be on the evening of Wednesday August 2nd, and it will see the Blues taking on Borussia Dortmund at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

According to a club press release: “It has been confirmed that the Chelsea men’s team will be playing in five cities in the United States of America over the summer, when we will get our preparations for the start of the 2023/24 season into full swing across the Atlantic.”

This will mark the first time that Chelsea stages a match in the city of Chicago, and it will be huge for back-up goalkeeper Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina, who they acquired from the Chicago Fire last summer.

Slonina grew up in Addison, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. For Dortmund, this will be the third time that they have played at Soldier Field, with the first coming way back in 1954, as part of BVB’s seven-match tour of the USA.

They also played Manchester City, in the iconic Chicago lakefront venue, in 2019.

Chelsea FC Summer 2023 USA Tour

Wednesday July 19

Chelsea vs Wrexham – Time TBA at Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

*Saturday July 22

Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

*Wednesday July 26

Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday July 30

Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Wednesday Aug 2

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund – 8:30pm ET at Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

“We are delighted to visit Chicago as part of our U.S. tour in July and play in an iconic venue at Soldier Field. We are proud of our strong fanbase in the U.S. and we look forward to meeting our fans in Chicago this summer,” said Tom Glick, President of Business at Chelsea FC.”

Pre-Sale for tickets opens up at 9AM CT, Monday. General public tickets go on sale the next morning at 9AM CT.

Added BVB Managing Director Carsten Cramer:

“After playing against Manchester United in Las Vegas a couple of days earlier it‘s a privilege for us to then clash with Chelsea FC, another Premier League heavyweight. Having met just recently in the knock-out stage of the UEFA Champions League, there‘s still a score to settle against them.

Also, returning to Chicago and Soldier Field is special to us, almost like a home away from home as we‘re going to play here for the third time already over the decades.”

This match should provide a chance for fans to see USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna in action, provided Pulisic hasn’t left Chelsea by then.

Although he has been strongly linked in a move away from the club this summer, he is pictured in the club’s branding for their USA preseason tour, so that is a signal.

We’ll have much much more on Chelsea versus Borussia Dortmund as the event draws closer.

