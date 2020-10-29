Chelsea at Burnley FC Team News: Hudson-Odoi, Bardsley

Last night marked the first time that we’ve seen the entire talented and high-priced Chelsea attacking third all playing together and producing as one. This quartet of generation Z/Zoomer attacking players that have been acquired since the beginning of 2019 all made the mark in a 4-0 blowout at FC Krasnodar.

Kai Havertz had an assist while Timo Werner had a goal, an assist and won a penalty. Hakim Ziyech scored his first goal in a Chelsea shirt, while Christian Pulisic finally got on the board for 20/21. Now comes a return to Premier League play, and with that a visit to Burnley FC.

Chelsea at Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: 11 am ET Saturday, Oct 31
TV: NBCSN, Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Records: Chelsea 2-3-1, Burnley FC 0-4-1
Money Line: Chelsea -200, Draw +525 Burnley FC +350

Let’s take a look at the team news for both sides, starting with the visitors. One of the goalscorers from last night, Callum Hudson-Odoi, is a doubt due to an undisclosed setback while Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour (knee injury) probably won’t return until after the next international break.

Flipping over to the hosts, Phil Bardsley is a doubt after testing COVID-19 positive. Erik Pieters is also a doubt, due to a calf problem. Meanwhile Ben Mee (thigh) and Jack Cork (ankle) are out of commission for this one.

“What I have seen in training so far and what I knew we were signing as a player was a player with immense quality and personality to receive the ball, assists, and find goals,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said of Ziyech’s performance last night.

“We saw a lot of glimpses of that today. We brought him in to do a job and maybe people have forgotten a bit because we signed him in January and he missed the start of the season.”

“Tonight, he certainly showed he is here.”

Prediction: Chelsea 2, Burnley FC 0
The Clarets just can’t score and the way you beat Chelsea is in a shootout. That’s simply not going to happen.

