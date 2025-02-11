You? Again? Yes indeed, you again as Chelsea FC visits Brighton & Hove Albion for the second time in just six days. Familiarity breeds contempt, as they say. And with this match taking place on St. Valentine’s Day, well, there is no love lost here. You also always have the storylines of Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo whenever these two sides get together.

After all, both were Seagulls who recently became Blues.

Chelsea FC at Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Fri. May 14, 8pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 43% Draw 25% Brighton 42%

PL Form: Chelsea DDWLW Brighton DWWLL

PL Standing: Chelsea 4th, 43 pts Brighton 10th 34 pts

Will Blues boss Enzo Maresca start one of them? Or both?

Let’s try and project what he writes onto his team sheet here, with having one eye on his first team from last weekend. Time for some squad rotation maybe?

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Brighton & Hove Albion

Filip Jorgensen; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho; Christopher Nkunku

