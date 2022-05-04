Chelsea Team News vs Wolves: Boehly, Kante, Jorginho, Christensen

A consortium led by Todd Boehly, owner of Major League baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers and the NBA’s L.A. Lakers, has emerged as the preferred bidder to purchase Chelsea FC from Roman Abramovich.
If everything gets done by the deadline of May 31, Boehly should be the next owner of Chelsea, but the process has hit a couple snags. Things are getting complicated with Abramovich reportedly seeking a repayment of the 1.6 GBP loan he made to CFC.
Chelsea vs Wolves FYIs
Kickoff: Saturday, May 7, 3pm, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News
Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea LDWLW Wolves LLLWL
Premier League Position: Chelsea 3rd, 66 pts Wolves 8th, 49 pts
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 71% Draw 19% Wolves win 10%
Stay tuned on all off-the-pitch stuff later. When it comes on-the-pitch, the Blues will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in a late season Premier League fixture.
Wolves are still fighting for a UEFA Conference League slot while Chelsea will do their best to try and cling to third.
Let’s look at which Chelsea players could miss out in this one.
Blues Team News
Holding midfielder Jorginho (undisclosed), Barcelona bound Andreas Christensen (illness), Everton man Ross Barkley (illness), and midfield maestro N’Golo Kante (undisclosed) are all doubts for this one while Callum Hudson-Odoi (calf) and Ben Chilwell (knee) remain sidelined.
Chelsea have won just once in their last four, taking only 4/12 possible points in that span, and leaving an opportunity for London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham to usurp their place in the Premier League table.
