Marcus Bettinelli Set to Leave Chelsea for Manchester City

There are two English teams competing in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, starting next week, Chelsea FC and Manchester City. Marcus Bettinelli will be leaving the former and joining the latter. If there is a transfer

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Bettinelli will make the switch in time to feature at the CWC in America.

🚨🔵 Marcus Bettinelli leaves Chelsea and joins Manchester City as new third goalkeeper. Green light also from the player who will travel to the FIFA Club World Cup. Here we go. ✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/d0zbHY7VhP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2025

FIFA Club World Cup Previews

Chelsea FC Manchester City

First Club World Cup Matches

Manchester City: June 18, 12pm EST, Wydad AC, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Chelsea FC: June 16, 3pm EST, LAFC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

According to the Telegraph, Bettinelli will be coming in to replace the popular Scott Carson, who is set to exit The Etihad. And meanwhile Chelsea have a very crowded goalkeepers union themselves, with Mike Maignan rather likely to soon join the group.

So it makes sense that Bettinelli would be jettisoned.

If there is a transfer fee involved in the movement of the English international, it’s not being reported as of yet. It’s likely a pretty small sum, at least by summer transfer window standards.

After all, it is expected that Bettinelli will hold down a similar position with City, and these kind of gigs don’t carry massive transfer fees.

