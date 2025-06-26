The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup knockout round is here, and while we don’t know all the specific matchups yet, Chelsea FC vs Benfica is one that certainly stands out. The knockout round should give the tournament an added jolt of excitement, which it certainly needs.

The group stage provided some nice upsets, and a fair amount of drama here and there, but interest and attention is still sporadic at best.

Chelsea vs Benfica FYIs

Kickoff: Sat June 28, 4pm EST, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Sometimes, this feels like a true cup competition. But at other times, it comes off like a collection of glorified friendlies.

There is so much high-priced talent here that we didn’t even select in our lineup projection for the Benfica match, and the list includes the likes of Moises Caicedo, Marc Guiu, Tyrique George, Malo Gusto, Christopher Nkunku and more.

Chelsea Starting Lineup Prediction vs Benfica (Club World Cup)

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Noni Madeueke; Liam Delap

