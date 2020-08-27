Ben Chilwell Unveiled as Newest Member of Chelsea

Leicester City had hoped to sell a defender for £80 million this summer, just as they did last summer (Harry Maguire to Manchester United), but eventually settled for £50m. That’s the reported amount Chelsea paid the midlands club for left back Ben Chilwell, who was announced as the newest member of the Blues today.
“‘I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club,” Chilwell said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season.”
“I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge.”
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season. Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at international level, despite his young age.”
Chilwell, 18, joins Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to become the third new player to join Chelsea for the upcoming season. Kai Havertz and/or Thiago Silva could be next.
Given the number of caveats they had to deal with last season: the transfer market ban, Lampard’s first Premier League job as manager, finishing fourth was a major accomplishment for Chelsea. Despite their FA Cup and Champions League runs ending on a sour note, overall the season was a success.
But now, with all these roster improvements, they’ll be very disappointed if they don’t finish significantly higher in 20/21.
