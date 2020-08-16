Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Ben Chillwell, Jan Oblak

Chelsea FC have made more noise than any other Premier League club this transfer window, but the potential acquisition of Kai Havertz seems to have it a snag. There is nothing new to report on the pursuit of the Bayer Leverkusen scoring sensation, so let’s move on to a couple different Blues related transfer narratives.
The Blues need help in the back line, and it’s certainly no secret. The left back slot in particular is in need of an upgrade, and Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell is Stamford Bridge’s top target.
He’s been in their crosshairs for quite awhile, but Chelsea now faces competition from Manchester United, reports the Daily Mirror.
United and Chelsea have a long illustrious history of sparring in the transfer market over the same players, and Old Trafford knows they need to move on up at the left back position. Luke Shaw is not spectacular, but he’s very solid.
However, he doesn’t have the ability to stay healthy for a whole season and his backup Brandon Williams just isn’t there yet. As for Chelsea, it seems apparent Frank Lampard is not impressed by any of his options at the position, and he’s ready to bring in someone of his own choosing.
Speaking of not being impressed with his choices, Lampard definitely wants to have something better in between the sticks next season.
Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, keeps getting dropped for big matches, and Willy Caballero is nearing 40.
Jan Oblak, at Atletico Madrid, has had an elite season, and he’ll have no shortage of potential suitors. It’s all up to him, whether he wants to stay put or not for a seventh season. In an exclusive with AS, the topic came up, but Oblak remained coy.
The interviewer asked him directly about Chelsea’s interest, but the Atleti shotstopper just diverted, and said he’s focused on the end of the Champions League right now.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind