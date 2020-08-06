Chelsea Team News at Bayern: Pulisic, Azpilicueta, Pedro, Willian, Kante

Saturday’s UEFA Champions League group stage clash, where Chelsea visits Bayern Munich, may be less than exciting. It’s almost certainly that this will be the Blues’ final clash of the 2019/20 season, as they’re down 0-3 from the first leg, going on the road and without the services of up to nine first team players.
With Christian Pulisic out due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the FA Cup final loss to Arsenal last weekned, Chelsea will be sans their most productive, efficient and exciting offensive player. Pulisic posted an update about his injury on his Instagram account Monday, and he should be fine by the start of next Premier League season.
They’ll also be without team captain Cesar Azpilicueta who also injured his hamstring last weekend. The hits keep coming as the southwest London side’s most important player, N’Golo Kante, is a doubt to say the least in this one. The Frenchman has been out for over a month, also with a hamstring injury, but he was fit enough to be named to the bench against the Gunners at Wembley.
There are more issues on the wings as well. Pedro is out with a dislocated shoulder while Willian is a fitness doubt who already has one foot out the Chelsea door.
A move to Arsenal is reportedly imminent. Billy Gilmour is a long term injury absentee while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has returned to training, but faces a late fitness test.
Got all that?
In addition to all the injured players we covered here, Manager Frank Lampard will also not have midfielder Jorginho or left back Marcos Alonso available as both are suspended for that match.
Given the unusually high number of absentees, and the deficit the side faces, it’s very likely that anyone on the fence may not be risked here.
Adding to the already strong unlikelihood of Chelsea overturning this tie and advancing, Bayern boss Hansi Flick can choose from an almost fully fit squad, with Benjamin Pavard the only confirmed Munich absentee.
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea FC UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2/2 FYIs
Kickoff: August 8, 8 pm, Allianz Arena
Chelsea starting XI prediction: go to this link
TV: UK-BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra 1, US- CBS All Access
Key stat, Bayern: their round of 16 record is W11 L4. They had won seven ties in a row before losing to Liverpool last season (0-0 a, 1-3 h)
Key stat, Chelsea: currently unbeaten in a club-record 10 away European matches, since losing 0-3 to Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16 in 2018 (seven wins, three draws).
Prediction: Bayern Munich 4, Chelsea FC 0
This could get ugly quickly, it depends on what kind of fight Chelsea decides to put up and if Bayern really wants to pour it on or not.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
chelsea fc may not win this game