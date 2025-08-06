What a summer it has already been for Chelsea FC. A few weeks ago, the Blues experienced a triumphant win over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, and this moment included the most awkward trophy lift ever. Turns out it was a replica trophy too. But soon afterward, the Blues went on a well-deserved holiday. They’ll return to action this weekend, as German heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen come to Stamford Bridge.

Club Friendly FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Bayer Leverkusen

Kickoff: Aug 8, 7pm GMT, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Leverkusen comes in with a first year manager, and a roster that’s in a state of flux.

“We know that it will take time to build a completely new team,” said Erik ten Hag, who replaced Xabi Alonso.

“We will work on that. The initial contours are visible. We now have to build on them. There are still so many weaknesses.

“Four to five players still need to be added in order to achieve our goal of finishing in the top four. The transfer window is still open for another month and a lot can happen.”

Chelsea FC Starting Lineup Prediction vs Bayer Leverkusen

Robert Sánchez; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson, Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

