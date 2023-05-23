Chelsea Team News at Man United: Badiashile, Kovacic, Mount

Benoit Badashile is the latest Chelsea player to see himself named to the team’s list of walking wounded. Ahead of the 1-0 loss to Manchester City’s B team yesterday, interim manager Frank Lampard revealed that the defender has suffered a groin injury in training.

Further assessment awaits, but reportedly the injury might be pretty serious. We’ll see about that, but in the meantime let’s run down the list of Chelsea fitness issues ahead of their trip to Manchester United.

Manchester United vs Chelsea FC FYIs

Kick: Thurs. May 25, 8pm, Old Trafford

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Team News: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 19% Draw 22% Manchester United 59%

PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea FC 12th, 43 pts, LDWLL Manchester United 4th, 69 pts, WWLLW

Blues Team News

Mateo Kovacic is a major doubt here due to an unspecified issue. It remains to be seen if he will return before the season ends.

Given that he might be on the move this summer, it is possible that he has played his final minutes in a Chelsea shirt.

Ditto for Mason Mount (pelvic injury), who has reportedly resumed some light training on the pitch.

He could feature on Championship Sunday, potentially, and like Kovacic, he’s been linked with a move away.

Elsewhere Marc Cucurella (thigh injury) might, or might not, feature again before the season wraps.

There are some players we won’t see again this season, and that list includes: Armando Broja, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and N’Golo Kante.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories