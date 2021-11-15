Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Azpilicueta, Tchouameni

Chelsea FC are off until Nov 20, when they’ll face Leicester City in Premier League competition. They currently sit top of the able, with 26 points, three ahead of Manchester City, and boasting a +23 goal differential.
With that in mind, let’s talk some Chelsea transfer rumors. For the latest Chelsea news and notes round-up this international break, go here.
Defender Cesar Azpilicueta is heading into the final six months of his current contract, and you know what that means? Yes, come January, he is officially free to discuss fresh terms with overseas clubs.
One potential suitor, possibly, is the Catalan Club, reports ESPN FC. New FC Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is said to be especially keen on him, and ESPN’s sources claim that “Chelsea remain in negotiations with Azpilicueta and are hopeful he will extend but there is not yet an agreement for him to prolong his stay in London.”
The 32-year-old Spaniard is a first team regular under Thomas Tuchel, and he sometimes wears the captain’s armband. Given the dire financial situation at Barca, it is thought that they would really only be interested if they can get him on a free, or Bosman transfer.
Azpilicueta can play right back in both a back four, or back three formation.
Elsewhere, Real Madrid is set to battle Chelsea in the derby to acquire the signature of 21-year-old midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. That’s according to Spanish outlet Marca, who claim a valuation of about €40 million for the Monaco man.
The narrative also includes the concept of Manchester United potentially being interested, should Paul Pogba leave the club, and that’s a potential reality which seems to be getting more plausible and possible by the week.
So who wouldn’t love to see Chelsea and United go head to head again in the transfer market, right?
Finally, our last transfer news item doesn’t cover Chelsea specifically, but instead former Chelsea men. Eden Hazard has been an injury-riddled flop at Real Madrid, thus far, and there is already talk that he could be moving on, despite the fact that he still has a lot of time left on his current deal.
He has not been linked with a return to Chelsea, but has been rumored to be possibly reuniting with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, now the boss at Tottenham Hotspur.
According to report in El Nacional, however, Conte and Spurs are not really interested.
