Chelsea Team News at Tottenham (EFL Cup): Azpilicueta, Kante, Silva

Chelsea FC enter the second leg, of an all-London EFL Cup semifinal tomorrow, sitting very pretty. They registered a 2-0 advantage over Tottenham in the first leg, from a match that they could have easily won by an even bigger margin.
Now they’re getting some of their main guys back, and it’s strengthening them further, giving them a good chance and claiming some silverware in this competition.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC EFL Cup Semifinal FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7:45 PM GMT, 12th January 2022, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (WDWLW) Chelsea (WDDWW)
Head to Head: Chelsea wins 75, Draws 41, Tottenham wins 55
Chelsea Team News
N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva will be back with the rest of the team, after having recovered from the mandated absence that comes along with a positive test for COVID-19. Cesar Azpilicueta (thigh) should be fit to feature, but number one Edouard Mendy will miss out as he’s currently participating in AFCON.
Defenders/wing backs Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah (both hamstring) will also miss out on this one.
Finally, Ben Chilwell (knee) is out for the season.
Prediction: Tottenham 1, Chelsea 1
A score draw here, and that means the Blues move on to the final on aggregate 3-1.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
