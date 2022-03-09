Chelsea Team News vs Norwich: Azpilicueta, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea takes on Norwich this week in a clash that will be sure to capture the imagination of US soccer fans on both sides of the pond.
That’s right, we have not one, but two USMNT forwards featuring in this clash. Christian Pulisic is in fine form at the moment for Chelsea and is certain to start against the Canaries. For Norwich, they have up and coming forward Josh Sargent who has been an ever-present across the Canaries’ forward line this season.
The two sides couldn’t be in more opposite situations regarding their league position, however.
Christian Pulisic and his Chelsea teammates may have seen their early-season title charge abruptly halted, but they are still in a respectable 3rd place as we head into the final ten Premier League fixtures.
Josh Sargent and Norwich find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table and will have one helluva fight on their hands if they are to avoid relegation come to the end of this season.
Norwich City vs Chelsea FYIs
When is it? Thursday, 10 March 2022 7.30 PM
Where is it? Carrow Road, Norwich
Who’s in form? Norwich (LLLLL) Chelsea (WWDWW)
What are the odds? Norwich (+1100) Chelsea (-350) Draw (+475)
Let’s have a look and see who is in doubt for the Blues as they head into this catch-up fixture.
Ben Chilwell is one who will definitely miss out here. He had surgery on his injured knee back in December and he is done for this season. Look for him to return before the World Cup break in the middle of the 2022/23 season.
Cesar Azpilicueta has returned to training but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. We have not seen him since Chelsea substituted him off in the EFL Cup final. Chelsea fans might have to wait until the weekend to see the veteran Spanish defender play.
Marcos Alonso is much in the same boat as his countryman after receiving the dreaded COVID positive test at the beginning of this month.
We are unsure if he will be available for selection here. Regardless of if he is available or not, I don’t think we will see him play at Carrow Road.
Finally, Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to be fit for this one. After missing the Blues’ last match with an Achilles injury, the medical team has cleared him of any serious damage and is back in full training.
Even if he was missing all four of the aforementioned players for an entire season, I think that Thomas Tuchel has sufficient depth to name a competitive squad at Carrow Road.
