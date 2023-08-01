Axel Disasi Set for Chelsea Medical Ahead of £38m Transfer

While Chelsea FC are currently in Chicago, ahead of tomorrow night’s friendly at Soldier Field against Borussia Dortmund, the club is about to add another summer signing- AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi. The Blues are currently staying at the luxurious Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, in the world famous Gold Coast neighborhood on the Near North Side of Chicago, IL.

It is there that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino and a player, unspecified at the moment, will meet the media in two hours time.

Will Pochettino be able to answer any reporter questions (if he’s asked) on Axel Disasi? Maybe not, unless this deal is signed, sealed, delivered and announced by then. That doesn’t look likely, but hey, it’s getting very close. Disasi is set to undergo his medical, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and French outlet Le Parisien.

The Athletic reports that Chelsea struck a €45m deal with the Principality club to acquire the promising defender. Meanwhile The Guardian reports that a £38m deal was agreed with Monaco, very expediently, after the club needed additional cover after losing Wesley Fofana to an ACL injury.

Chelsea FC have had a very strong summer transfer window, with a flurry of deals, and more still to come.

You can expect them to find a back-up goalkeeper to serve as the No. 2 behind Kepa Arrizabalaga.

