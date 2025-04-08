At this point, anything shy of winning it all would be a disaster for Chelsea FC, in regard to their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign. They are such a strong favorite that it’s truly impossible to really conceive of anybody else even being a legitimate contender. Up next in the (likely) march towards (inevitable, probably) silverware, is Legia Warsaw.

The Polish side is the next obstacle for Enzo Maresca’s men as they continue their quest for a trophy.

UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 1/2

Chelsea FC at Legia Warsaw

Kickoff: Thurs. April 10, 5:45pm, Estadi de l’Exèrcit Polonès, Warsaw, Poland

It may not be fair, at all, for a club the size of Chelsea (i.e. the financial resources at their disposal) to be competing in this tournament.

However, you have to give Maresca this- he has been doing a fair amount of squad rotation with his lineups as the UECL campaign has progressed.

Chelsea Starting Lineup Prediction at Legia Warsaw

Filip Jorgensen; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Reece James, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandes; Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Pedro Neto

