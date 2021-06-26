Aston Villa Ready to Spend £40m for Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham finished the 20/21 Premier League season tied for second in scoring on the Chelsea squad (with Mason Mount and Timo Werner), but he’s still fallen way out of favor, and he’s been strongly linked with a move away from west London this summer. He only made 12 starts and 10 appearances off the bench this past season in the league, and even got left out of the UCL Final squad entirely.
Unless things drastically change, and manager Thomas Tuchel does a 180 in his perception of Abraham, the young English striker badly needs an escape route to a place where he could play regular first team football.
Aston Villa are interested in making a 'big money' move for striker Tammy Abraham this summer.
(The Mirror)
Bring him home! ?
— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 26, 2021
That could be Aston Villa, as they are ready to spend up to £40million in order to get him.
That’s according to the Mirror, who report that the 23-year-old Camberwell, London native “has been told he is free to leave Stamford Bridge as he does not feature in Thomas Tuchel’s long-term plans. And that has opened the door for Villa boss Dean Smith, under whom Abraham had a successful loan spell three seasons ago.”
In that 2018-19 season on loan, he scored 25 times in 37 appearances, and that’s more goals than he’s scored with any other club he’s played for, including Chelsea. He’s also spent time on loan at Bristol City and Swansea City.
His year long scoring spree with the Villans helped the club win promotion back to the Premier League, and the idea of his potential return to Villa Park has the club’s fans very excited.
And there are of course other transfer window dominoes related to this that could fall, or may fall before the deal is done. Chelsea could use the funding from this sale to help finance their massive bid for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.
Villa would have a massive financial windfall with which to work with if they close the deal that could see Capt. Jack Grealish going to Manchester City.
While Abraham has fallen well out of favor, he still has major potential.
Just this season, he became the first Englishman to a score a hat-trick for Chelsea in the FA Cup since Frank Lampard in 2007, and the first Chelsea youth team product to score double figure goals in back-to-back seasons since Mike Fillery in 1982–83.
Captain Jack Grealish is going nowhere, it’s all a load of paper talk, too many people in the media including Journos that are trying to cause unrest, it’s not needed and it’s not necessary, they need to leave it out.
Tammy Abraham will sign and play along side Grealish
Aston Villa have very ambitious owners and the club is going places, no need for anyone to leave the club.