Chelsea FC have really nothing to play for this year, and it shows. Making sure they end up on the first, and not the second page of the standings? No, that’s not a thing. Being the spoiler to Arsenal and their title hopes? Too late, the Gunners are already dead in the water.

Sitting 11th in the Premier League table, and likely to finish with their worst season since 1993-94, when they finished 14th under Glenn Hoddle, the southwest London club looks like they’ve packed it in already. But there is still a month left to go! Next year will be their first season without European football since 2016-17.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard decides for January signings Mykhaylo Mudryk, João Félix, Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke on the bench tonight. ? #CFC Aubameyang and Pulisic, benched too. Carney Chukwuemeka, not even on the bench. pic.twitter.com/LnygrzBm0p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2023

Chelsea at Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Tue May 2, 8pm local, Emirates Stamford

Team News: Chelsea Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 20% Arsenal 56% Draw 24%

Form Guide: Chelsea LLLDL Arsenal LDDDW

PL Position: Chelsea 39 pts, 11th Arsenal 75 pts, 1st

Christian Pulisic might’ve played his last game for Chelsea. Clearly a directive coming from above to play the new signings, or the players they’re likely to keep. At least he’ll be healthy for the summer #USMNT matches ???? https://t.co/4cFh5HgmmB — State of Football (@St8ofFootball) April 26, 2023

The two tweets embedded are indicative of what the actual purpose might be for the rest of the season. Perhaps that is the Chelsea objective? Play the guys who will stay next year? And don’t play the guys who will leave in the summer transfer window? Makes sense I guess.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal

Kepa; Silva, W. Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell; Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic; Mudryk, Felix, Sterling

